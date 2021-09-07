Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $5,116,000. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $497.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

