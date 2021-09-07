Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,943 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

