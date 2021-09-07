Level Four Financial LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 105.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 112,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 209,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 137,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

