Level Four Financial LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $882.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $826.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.33. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,790,670. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

