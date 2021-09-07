Level Four Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SIG opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

