Level Four Financial LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

