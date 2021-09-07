LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of LHC Group worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in LHC Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LHC Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

