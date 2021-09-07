Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.35 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

