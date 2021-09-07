Liquity USD Reaches Market Cap of $709.68 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $709.68 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

