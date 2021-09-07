LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head to Head Analysis

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LivaNova and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 3 0 2.75 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Risk & Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivaNova and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $934.20 million 4.46 -$345.01 million $1.27 66.85 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.63 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -37.15% 8.44% 3.98% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90%

Summary

LivaNova beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

