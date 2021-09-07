LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 1,223,545 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,949,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 332,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

