Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 7,316 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 834.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.53. 7,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

