Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.