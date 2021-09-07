Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

PM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.69. 72,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

