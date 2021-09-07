Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 1,083 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.78. 589,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

