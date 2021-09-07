Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

