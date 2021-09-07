Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT opened at $356.00 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.