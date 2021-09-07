Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 157,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $356.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

