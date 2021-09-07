London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) target price on the stock.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,156.05 ($106.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,812.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.28 billion and a PE ratio of 80.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

