Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

