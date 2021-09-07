Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 152,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

