Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.