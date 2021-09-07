LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

