Luceco (LON:LUCE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LUCE stock traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 431 ($5.63). The stock had a trading volume of 556,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,933. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a market cap of £693.05 million and a PE ratio of 24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.65.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

