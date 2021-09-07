Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 240 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

