Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

