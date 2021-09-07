Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $365,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

