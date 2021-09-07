Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

