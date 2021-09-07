Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $938,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $192.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

