Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $242,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.05. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

