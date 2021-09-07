Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 5,135 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

