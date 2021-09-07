Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,823 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

