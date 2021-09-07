Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lyft were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

