MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 17,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,700. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

