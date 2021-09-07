Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,525,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,902,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

