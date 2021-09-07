Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 29,866 Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,902,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YSAC stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

