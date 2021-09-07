Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,973 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

