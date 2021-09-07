Magnetar Financial LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,673 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

