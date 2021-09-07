Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $322,000 in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $133,157,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFG opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

