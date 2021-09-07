Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

ZNGA opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

