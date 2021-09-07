MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.98 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00007989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00142194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00193629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.18 or 0.07719594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,867.95 or 1.00271259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.55 or 0.00925573 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

