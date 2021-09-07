Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

