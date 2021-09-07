Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.