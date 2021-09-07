Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 505 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.56. 385,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,881,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

