Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

