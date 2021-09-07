Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,935,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 242,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

EVF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,579. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.