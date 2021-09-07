Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.91.

Shares of COST traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $461.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $463.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.