Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,651 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 2.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 26,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

