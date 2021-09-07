MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.29. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MarineMax by 135.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $527,000.

HZO stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.