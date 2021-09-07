Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.17

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 57701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

